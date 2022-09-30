FY2022 EPS Estimates for Danone S.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danone in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Danone has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

