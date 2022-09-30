Gameswap Price Up 2.9% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

