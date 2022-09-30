Gather (GTH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,354.00

Gather (GTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Gather has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Gather has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

