GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.78 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDI. Cormark cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

Shares of GDI opened at C$42.65 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

