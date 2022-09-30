Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.64.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

