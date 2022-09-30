Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,930.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Generac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

