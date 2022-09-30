General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 261.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $214.43 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

