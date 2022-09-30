Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Reaches $2.59 Million

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $29,468.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards launched on April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,969,354 coins. The official website for Genesis Shards is www.genshards.com. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

