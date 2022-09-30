GeoDB (GEO) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $275,109.48 and $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

