GeoDB (GEO) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $275,109.48 and $2,879.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.
About GeoDB
GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,916 coins. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.
Buying and Selling GeoDB
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.