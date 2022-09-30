Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.
In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,569 shares of company stock valued at $139,691. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
