GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average is $182.34. The company has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.