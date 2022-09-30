Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.30 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

