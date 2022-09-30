Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
