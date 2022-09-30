Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

