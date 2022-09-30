Global Social Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $963,087.00 and $39.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

