Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.25 Million

Global Utility Smart Digital Token (GUSDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Global Utility Smart Digital Token has a market cap of $56.25 million and $38,045.00 worth of Global Utility Smart Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Utility Smart Digital Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Utility Smart Digital Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Utility Smart Digital Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Profile

Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s genesis date was January 11th, 2020. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @GIBcapitalgroup. Global Utility Smart Digital Token’s official website is gusdt.io.

Global Utility Smart Digital Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUSDT aims to be a platform that is open, transparent and gives startups and investors the option to connect and create an ecosystem of potential underlying businesses. GUSDT envisions assisting entrepreneurs and innovators looking to raise capital by connecting them with the right investors and in doing so allowing the investors to get the highest returns on their investment.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Utility Smart Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Utility Smart Digital Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Utility Smart Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Utility Smart Digital Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.