GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $157,230.88 and $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,644.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00275175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00141940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00756947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00627265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00626512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.