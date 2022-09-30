GokuMarket Credit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $197.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 40% against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $5,968.04 and approximately $197.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00273253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016988 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003926 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com.

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.