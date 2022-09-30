Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.