Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

