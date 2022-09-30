Goose Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,406.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $21,406.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance’s official website is goosefinance.medium.com. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

