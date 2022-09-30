Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $870,238.00

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Gorilla Diamond has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Gorilla Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gorilla Diamond has a market capitalization of $870,238.00 and $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gorilla Diamond alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Gorilla Diamond

Gorilla Diamond’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Gorilla Diamond is www.gorilladiamond.com. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gorilla Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gorilla Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gorilla Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gorilla Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gorilla Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.