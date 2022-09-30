GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR opened at $92.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

