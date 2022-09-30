GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5,442.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

