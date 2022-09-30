GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.85.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,543.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,616.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,479.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

