Graviton Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $16.40 million and approximately $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

