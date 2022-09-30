Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

