Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0597 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,293.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00142846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00775910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00602248 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

