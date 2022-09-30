Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Critical Contrast

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and Professional Diversity Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grom Social Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.6, indicating that its stock price is 1,760% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.14 -$10.15 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.09 -$2.76 million ($0.19) -4.03

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -218.63% -45.64% -33.46% Professional Diversity Network -31.16% -72.61% -27.03%

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises beats Professional Diversity Network on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

