GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

