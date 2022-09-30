GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $41.17 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

