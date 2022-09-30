GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,315.80 ($15.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,154.21. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,457.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,632.31.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $37,979 in the last three months.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

