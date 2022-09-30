Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Research analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

NYSE HLN opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

