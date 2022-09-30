Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €153.00 ($156.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €145.44. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

