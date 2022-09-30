Hanzo Inu (HNZO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $94,343.00

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded down 93.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Hanzo Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hanzo Inu has traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hanzo Inu has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hanzo Inu

Hanzo Inu launched on May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hanzo Inu is hanzoinu.finance. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hanzo Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hanzo Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hanzo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

