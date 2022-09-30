happy birthday coin (HBDC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10,874.86

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. happy birthday coin has a market capitalization of $10,874.86 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One happy birthday coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get happy birthday coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About happy birthday coin

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling happy birthday coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire happy birthday coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy happy birthday coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for happy birthday coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for happy birthday coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.