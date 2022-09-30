Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

