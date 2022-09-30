Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,115,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

OIH stock opened at $212.12 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.