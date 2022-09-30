Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,112 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

CF opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

