Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $291.31.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.