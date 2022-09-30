Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $83.58 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

