Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

