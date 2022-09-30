Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 409 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

