Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

