Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 35,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.4% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,185,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.