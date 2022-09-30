Harvest Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after buying an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

