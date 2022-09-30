Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.66

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.66 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 4101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,078,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

