Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of DUE opened at €21.12 ($21.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.85 and its 200-day moving average is €24.41. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($43.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

