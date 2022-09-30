Head-To-Head Comparison: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 30.41% 15.29% 1.02% Patriot National Bancorp 13.44% 8.24% 0.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 2.45 $48.33 billion $12.46 8.52 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.19 $5.09 million $1.34 8.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

68.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 7 10 0 2.50 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $145.95, indicating a potential upside of 37.48%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized companies, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. It operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.