Head-To-Head Contrast: Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) & AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation and Cazoo Group are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AutoNation and Cazoo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.22 $1.37 billion $23.25 4.33 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.40 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

AutoNation has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AutoNation and Cazoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 0 2 8 0 2.80 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

AutoNation presently has a consensus target price of $161.56, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 330.42%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than AutoNation.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 5.59% 62.96% 16.56% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AutoNation beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 339 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 57 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 9 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

