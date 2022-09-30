Head to Head Contrast: Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) vs. Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Violet and Micro Focus International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Micro Focus International 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -1.30% -0.96% -0.90% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Micro Focus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $44.02 million 5.60 $650,000.00 ($0.05) -359.20 Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.66 -$424.40 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats Red Violet on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

