Head-To-Head Contrast: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Wejo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 2.46 $19.30 million $0.74 15.70 Wejo Group $2.57 million 39.41 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 2.94% 6.91% 5.29% Wejo Group -5,417.99% N/A -231.09%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares SciPlay and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SciPlay has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SciPlay and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 2 5 0 2.50 Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.78%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.21%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than SciPlay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

